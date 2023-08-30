Bokf Na Trims Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 322,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,478,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

