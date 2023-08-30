Bokf Na Sells 8,635 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day moving average is $194.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.