Bokf Na Sells 850 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bokf Na decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.