Bokf Na Sells 1,988 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $374.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.04 and its 200 day moving average is $357.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

