Bokf Na Sells 12,903 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,339,180,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

BDX stock opened at $281.47 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

