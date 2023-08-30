Bokf Na Sells 10,220 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.7 %

FICO opened at $888.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $829.19 and a 200 day moving average of $760.00. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $892.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

