Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VHT opened at $246.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.10. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

