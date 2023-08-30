Bokf Na Purchases 6,620 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 492.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.97.

DPZ stock opened at $386.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

