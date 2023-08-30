Bokf Na Lowers Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

