Bokf Na Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,055,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $200.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

