Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,030 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

