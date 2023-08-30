Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $158.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.99. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

