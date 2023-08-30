Bokf Na Buys 1,127 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $429.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.71 and a 200-day moving average of $376.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,823 shares of company stock worth $57,251,938 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

