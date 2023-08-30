Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $260.00 at TD Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

BA stock opened at $227.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

