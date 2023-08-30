BNP Paribas Lowers Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Neutral

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
DNNGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.67.
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
