BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the July 31st total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

