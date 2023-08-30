BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $346,870.96 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $344.26 million and $346,870.96 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $27,721.21 or 0.99930160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,046.60258033 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $244,661.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

