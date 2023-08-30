Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.6 %

TECH stock opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,127 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

