Betsy J. Bernard Purchases 150 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) Director Betsy J. Bernard purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.89 per share, with a total value of $16,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ZBH traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,726. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

