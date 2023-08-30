Best Buy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,313 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 8,195 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

