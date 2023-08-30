Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 billion-$44.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.30 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.40 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.76. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

