Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

BBY stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 57.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,435 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

