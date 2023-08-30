Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

