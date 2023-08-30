Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.