Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.