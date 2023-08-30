Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.