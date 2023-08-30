Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.01 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.