Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.01 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.