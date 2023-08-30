Barclays Trims Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Target Price to $141.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of UI opened at $171.41 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $152.50 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

