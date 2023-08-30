Barclays Begins Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

STEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Stem stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $847.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,561,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $30,405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stem by 87.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

