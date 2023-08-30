Bank of America Raises Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $40.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

HIBB opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 682,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Hibbett by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after buying an additional 46,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

