Bank of America Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

