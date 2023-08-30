Bank of America Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $146.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $142.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $136.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

