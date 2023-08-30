Bank of America Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Neutral

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SBSW opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,590 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 785,523 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

