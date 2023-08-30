Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE CIB opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after acquiring an additional 271,288 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

