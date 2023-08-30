Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 487,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,921. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

