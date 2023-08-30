Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.