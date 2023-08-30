Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BBD opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

