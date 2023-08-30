Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of BSPA stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
