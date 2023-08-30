Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSPA stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

