Balentine LLC Sells 919 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $2,761,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.