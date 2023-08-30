Balentine LLC Sells 590 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.60.

LULU opened at $374.73 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

