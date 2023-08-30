Balentine LLC Sells 57,578 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,578 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

