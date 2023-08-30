Balentine LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

