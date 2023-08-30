Balentine LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

UGI stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

