Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock worth $20,536,669.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

