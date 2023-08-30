Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHG opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

SHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

