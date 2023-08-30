Balentine LLC Invests $217,000 in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,030 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

