Balentine LLC Invests $207,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,267,750,000. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

KKR stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

