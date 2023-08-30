Balentine LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

