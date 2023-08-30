Balentine LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.38. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

