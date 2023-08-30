Balentine LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 4 Reasons Why Nike Should Be in Your Portfolio Down Here
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 AI Stocks That High-Yield Dividend Investors Will Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.