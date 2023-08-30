Balentine LLC Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

